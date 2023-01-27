Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese Recalled For Generic E. coli

by

Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese is being recalled in Canada for generic E. coli contamination. Generic E. coli isn’t a health risk, but it is an indication that fecal contamination has occurred. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is 1228300 Alberta Ltd. (Mother Dairy).

The cheese was sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec to hotels, restaurants, and institutions and at the retail level. The recalled items are Mother Dairy Fresh Paneer Cheese that is sold in 1.9 kilogram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 98708 98764 0 and the code for this product is 23MR08 (March 8, 2023). Also recalled is Mother Dairy Fresh Paneer Cheese that is packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 98708 98763 3, and the code printed on the label is 2023/03/08 (March 8, 2023). No pictures of the products were available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

If you bought this Mother Dairy Paneer fresh cheese, or if you have it in your hotel or restaurant, do not eat it and do not serve it to customers. You can throw the cheese away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can return it to the seller or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.