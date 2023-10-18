Mrs. Pasta Frozen Meat Meals Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Mrs. Pasta Frozen Meat Meals are being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. About 4,544 pounds of these products are included in this recall. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Mrs. Pasta of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The frozen not ready to eat meat pasta items were produced from August 2023 through October 2023. The recalled products are:

12 pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Short Ribs Ravioli” with use by dates dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12 pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli squared” with dates that range from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 on the label.

12 pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli Halfmoon” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 that are stamped on the label.

12 pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Tortellini Bolognese” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

These items all have the establishment number EST. 45764 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meat products were shipped to a distributor, retailers, and restaurants in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS followed up on a referral from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. They found that the items were labeled with the USDA mark of inspection but with an establishment number from another facility.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully. If you do have any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.