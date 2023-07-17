Mulan Dumplings Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Mulan Dumplings in three different flavors are being recalled because they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Mulan Dumpling LLC of Hyattsville, Maryland.

The frozen dumplings were produced between February 20 and June 26, 2023. The recalled items are Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings that are packaged in 8 ounce plastic bags. Also recalled are Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings, also packaged in 8 ounce bags, and Shrimp & Chives Dumplings that contain pork that are packaged in 8 ounce plastic bags. There is no UPC number or expiration date on these packages. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

These products do have the USDA mark of inspection, but they were made in an establishment that does not have a federal grant of inspection. The dumplings were shipped to retail grocery stores in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

FSIS is concerned that these dumplings may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have these items. If you do, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid.