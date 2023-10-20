Nature’s Path Organic Waffles Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Nature’s Path Organic Waffles are being voluntarily recalled because the product may contain trace amounts of peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or reports of allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Nature’s Path Organic Foods of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The recalled products were only sold in the United States at the retail level. The recalled waffles come in two flavors. The first is Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles. The best before date is Oct 24 and the lot code is 2C110242. The UPC number for that item is 0 5844959077 4. Also recalled is Nature’s Path Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles. The best before date is OCT 25 and the lot code is 2C110262. The UPC number for the chocolate chip variety is 0 5844916701 3. The waffles are sold in the freezer aisle, packaged in 7 ounce boxes. The lot codes are printed on the bottom flap of each box.

No other products or lots within the United States are affected by this recall. The issue was a manufacturing error through an external partner that provides products for the company. You can see pictures of the product packages at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of those Nature’s Path Organic Waffles with those best before dates, lot codes, and UPC numbers, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the waffles away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.