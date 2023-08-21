Newly Weds Meat Cures Recalled For Small Metal Pieces

by

Four types of Newly Weds Meat Cures are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically small pieces of metal that are about 1 millimeter in size or smaller. This can pose a tooth injury hazard. There is no mention about any injuries in connection with the consumption of this product because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is Newly Weds Foods Inc. of Chicago, Illinois.

The recalled products were sold in these states at the retail level: California, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Wisconsin. All of these products are Newly Weds Foods brand. No pictures of these products were provided on the recall notice.

The recalled items include R03810 Loeffler Comp Pork Roll Cure with the code information 30627DA004 (62723). About 1,620 pounds of this product are recalled. Also recalled is R03361 Hahn’s Special Bacon Cure HS X1 with code information 30627DA005 (62723). About 800 pounds of this product is recalled.

Also recalled is R01395 Heller’s Modern Cure with code information 50823 30508DA006. About 42,500 pounds of this product are recalled. Finally, G25928 Cure 6.25% w/salt w/o additives X1 is included in this recall. The code information for that product is 30628DA002 (62823). About 500 pounds of this product is recalled.

If you bought any of these products, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.