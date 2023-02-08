Nutrifresh Falooda Drinks Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Nutrifresh Falooda Drinks are being recalled in Canada because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction or illness if they consume these products. No illnesses or reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Nutrifresh Foods Ltd.

The recalled products were sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador at the retail level. They may also have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The recalled items are all Nutrifresh Falooda drinks. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in this recall. They are all packaged in 290 milliliter containers.

The products include Almond Flavour with UPC number 8 859032 700790, Mango Flavour with UPC number 8 859032 700837, Pistachio Flavour with UPC number 8 859032 700844, and Rose Flavour with UPC number 8 859032 700820. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

If you bought any of these items and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.