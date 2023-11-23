O’Ya hoho Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

O’Ya hoho Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 1728435 Ontario Inc.

The mushrooms were sold in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is O’Ya hoho Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram clear plastic bags. The bag is clear and green and has characters on it, and the printing is in Japanese. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 57588 00245 8, and the code on the package is 022640.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is launching a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted at the CFIA web site. The CFIA is making sure that the company is removing this product from store shelves.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.