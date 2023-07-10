Pamana and Sunwave Fruit Jellies Recalled For Choking

by

Pamana and Sunwave Fruit Jellies are being recalled in Canada for potential choking hazards. No injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The recalling firm is Fortune Distribution Ltd.

These jellies were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario at the retail level. The mini jelly cups are about the size of coffee creamers. Candies of this type have been previously implicated in choking deaths of children. Because of their size and consistency, mini cup jelly products can become lodged in the throat and can be difficult to remove.

All codes of these products are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site. The recalled Panama brand products are: Assorted Fruit Jelly Snack that is packaged in a 1000 gram container with UPC number 7 95981 29303 8; Mango Fruit Jelly Snack in 1000 gram containers with UPC number 7 95981 29304 5; and Lychee Fruit Jelly Snack in 1000 gram containers with UPC number 7 95981 29302 1.

The Sunwave brand products that are included in this recall are: Mango Flavor Mini Fruit Jelly in 1000 gran containers with UPC number 7 15685 12153 6; Lychee Flavor Mini Fruit Jelly in 1000 gram containers with UPC number 7 15685 12152 9; Assorted Flavors Mini Fruit Jelly in 1000 gram packages with UPC number 7 15685 12151 2; and Mango Flavor Mini Fruit Jelly in 1500 gram packages with UPC number 7 15685 12144 4. Finally, Sunwave Lychee Flavor Mini Fruit Jelly in 1500 gram containers with UPC number 7 15685 12145 1 are recalled, along with Assorted Flavors Mini Fruit Jelly in 1500 gram packages with UPC number 7 15685 12143 7.

If you bought any of these Pamana and Sunwave Fruit Jellies, do not eat them and take them away from children. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.