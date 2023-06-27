Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup is being recalled because of possible choking hazard. This type of product has been implicated in the choking deaths of children in the past. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The problem is the product size, which is small enough to fit into the esophagus. The recalling firm is Foremost Foods Corporation of Pomona, California.

The recalled products were sold nationwide in Seafood City supermarkets. They are packaged in large clear jars. The recalled products are all Panama Mini Fruit Jelly Cup:

Assorted Flavors with UPC number 795981293038, packaged in a Net Weight 35.27 ounce jar.

Mango Flavor with UPC number 795981293045, that is packaged in a Net Weight 35.27 ounce jar.

Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor), with UPC number 795981293021, packaged in a Net Weight 35.27 ounce jar.

The potential choking hazard was confirmed after the company had a discussion with a representative from the FDA. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items with those UPC numbers, do not eat them and do not give them to children. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them bak to the store where you bought them for a full refund.