Parent’s Choice and Tippy Toes Sensitivity Infant Formulas Recalled

Parent’s Choice Sensitivity Premium Infant Formula and Tippy Toes Sensitivity Premium Infant Formula are being recalled because these items were inadvertently released after being rejected. No specific reason for the rejection was given. The recall initiation date was June 16, 2023, but the classification date was not until September 6, 2023.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these infant formulas. The recalling firm is PBM Nutritionals, LLC of Georgia, Vermont.

The product was shipped to these states: Illinois, Alabama, Iowa, Georgia, Mississippi, Indiana, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Delaware, and Wisconsin.

The recalled products are Parent’s Choice Sensitivity Premium Infant Formula that is packaged in 638 gram plastic tubs. Also recalled is Tippy Toes Sensitivity Premium Infant Formula that is packaged in composite cans, with a package weight of 942 grams. The code and use by date pairs for these products are D05LVJV and USE BY 05MAR2025, and D06LT7VA and USE BY 06MAR2025. The UPC numbers for these items are 36800496644 and 681131045513.

If you purchased either of these infant formula products, do not feed them to your child. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.