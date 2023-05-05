Pool Forge Dairy White Cheese Queso Recalled For Pasteurization

by

Pool Forge Dairy White Cheese Queso is being voluntarily recalled for possible risk of pathogen contamination due to inadequate pasteurization. Pasteurization is a heating process applied to dairy products that destroys bacteria such as E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Brucella, and Salmonella. There is no mention of any possible illnesses connected to this problem because the recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page. The recalling firm is Pool Forge Dairy that is located at 201 Bridgeville road in East Earl, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product was distributed in New Jersey. The recall initiation date was March 14, 2023, but the center classification date is May 1, 2023.

The recalled product is Pool Forge Dairy White Cheese Queso Blanco Blanco Delicias del Campo Queso Blanco White Cheese. The cheese is packaged in net weight one pound (453 grams) packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 7 69602 5544. The cheese is packaged in a vacuum package plastic and is in a plastic container with a press on lid. All sell by dates from January 7, 2023 to March 28, 2023 are included in this recall.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling the cheese.