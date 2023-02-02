Public Health Alert For Private Selection Snack Board For Peanut

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Private Selection Snack Board and Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Pepperoni because a chocolate wafer included in those products may be contaminated with peanut residue. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The chocolate wafers are an FDA-regulated product, but since they are included in a meat product this alert was issued by the USDA. The meat snack items were produced on various dates from January 2, 2023 through January 28, 2023. They include:

2.71 ounce plastic tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION SNACK BOARD SMOKED DRY CURED RED WINE SALAMI” with lot code 11110900408 and Best By dates of “APR 10 2023” and “APR 18 2023”.

3 ounce plastic tray packages containing “GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO. SMOKED UNCURED PEPPERONI” with lot code 63100268821 and Best By date “APR 03 2023”.

2.9 ounce plastic tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION SNACK BOARD SMOKED DRY CURED SPICY CALABRESE SALAMI” and lot code 11110605471 with Best By date of “APR 03 2023”and “APR 19 2023”.

These items all have the establishment number “645” stamped inside the Canadian mark of inspection. They were shipped two retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment was notified by their wafer supplier that the wafers were recalled for peanut residue.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Please check your refrigerator carefully to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.