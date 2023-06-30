Public Health Alert Issued For Everest and Maggi Spices

by

A public health alert has been issued by the FDA for Everest and Maggi Spices for possible Salmonella contamination. Amin Trading Agency LLC purchased these spices, which were not labeled for distribution in the United States, at retail stores in India, and imported and distributed them in this country. The notice did not indicate whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products include Everest Garam Masala that is packaged in 100 gram containers. The code is U25D390373, with the UPC number 8 901786 101009. Also included in this alert is Everest Sambhar Masala, also packaged in 100 gram containers, with code U04D384296 and UPC number 8 901786 081004. Finally Maggi Masala ae Magic, packaged in 6 gram containers, is include in this alert. the code for that product is 20640 455AA.

These spices were sold at the retail level in these states: Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The FDA analyzed samples of these products and the results were positive for Salmonella contamination. The spices were manufactured in India. The spices were available starting on March 1, 2023. A recall was issued on June 1, 2023, after positive test results were received.

The FDA has contacted the manufacturer of Maggi Masala ae Magic and they are investigating the situation.

If you purchased any of these Everest and Maggi spices, do not eat them or use them in cooking. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.