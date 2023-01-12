Public Health Alert Issued For Greenland Swai Fish Filet Cutlets

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Greenland swai fish fillet cutlets for lack of inspection. The fully cooked, frozen swai fried fish cutlets were produced and distributed by A & S Produce of Vernon, California, that was doing business as Greenland Food Company. A recall was not requested because this fish is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions relating to the consumption of this product. Anyone who is concerned about a problem should contact a doctor.

The swai cutlets were produced from July 2022 to September 2022. They have a shelf life of two years so are likely still in consumers’ freezers. The recalled product is 1 pound vacuum packed packages containing Fried Fish Cutlet. There is no establishment number or USDA mark of inspection on the product package. The fish was sold at retail locations in the state of California and also through online sales.

FSIS discovered the problem when conducting surveillance at an online retailer. They found this FSIS-regulated product that was being sold without a USDA mark of inspection.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this Greenland Swai Fish Filet product; you can identify it by the label. If you do, do not eat the fish, even if you plan to heat it thoroughly before consumption. You can throw the fish away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.