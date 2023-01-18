Punjab King Pure Honey Recalled For Presence of Metronidazole

by

Punjab King Pure Honey is being recalled in Canada because testing found metronidazole, an antibiotic. This antibiotic can cause neurological abnormalities, such as seizures, in some people and should not be taken without a prescription. It is used to treat infections of the vagina, stomach, liver, skin, joints, brain and spinal cord, lungs, heart, or bloodstream. Metronidazole can also cause health problems in anyone who consumed alcohol within the previous two weeks. The recalling firm is Everest Traders Inc.

This honey was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. It is Punjab King Pure Honey that is packaged in 500 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped don the label is 628998000217. The batch number on this product is 144. And the best before date is 2024/AL/10, or April 10, 2024.

Also recalled is the same product packaged in 1 kilogram containers. The UCP number for that product is 628998000118. The batch number is the same, 144. And the best before date is 2024/AL/10, or again, April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is making sure that this product is removed from store shelves and is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

If you purchased this honey, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.