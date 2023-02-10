Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL(PPVD EL) Dog Food Recalled

by

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) Dog Food is being recalled because it has potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. This can cause health problems in dogs, depending on the level of the vitamin D and the length of exposure. The recalling firm is Nestle Purina PetCare Company.

Vitamin D toxicity can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling. In severe cases, this exposure can lead to renal (kidney) dysfunction. There have been two reports about confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once taken off the food, each of the dogs recovered.

This food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through vet clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other retailers who can validate a prescription. No other Purina pet care products are affected by this recall.

The recalled product is Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) that is packaged in u8 sound and 20 pound bags. The UPC numbers are 38100 19190 for the 8 pound bag, and 38100 19192 for the 20 pound bag. For the Production Code numbers, the first eight numbers are equal to: 2249 1082, 2250 1082, 2276 1082, 2277 1082, 2290 1082, 2360 1082, and 2361 1082.

If you purchased these Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) Dog Food products with those UPC numbers and production code numbers, immediately stop feeding it to your pet. Throw it away in a sealed container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get at it. If your dog is showing any signs of vitamin D toxicity, take them to your vet as soon as possible.