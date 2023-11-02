Q’Delicia Empanadas Recalled for Lack of Inspection

by

Q’Delicia Empanadas are being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Q’Delicia of Jacksonville, Florida.

About 639 pounds of these ready to eat meat and poultry empanadas were produced from February 2023 to October 2023. The recalled products include:

1.25 pound and 6.25 pound plastic bags that contain “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA BEEF” and “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA MEAT GLUTEN FREE.”

1.25 pound and 6.25 pound plastic bags containing “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA CHICKEN” and “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA CHICKEN GLUTEN FREE.”

Thee items do not have any identifying marks, such as lot codes, best by dates, UPC numbers, establishment numbers, or a USDA mark of inspection. The empanadas were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in the state of Florida. You can see pictures of the products at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities. Inspectors found that the empanada products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were made in a facility that was not inspected by the government. The empanadas were also sold without a list of ingredients, which is against the law. As a result, the USDA is concerned that these products may not be safe for human consumption.

Please check your freezer to see if you have these items. If you did buy them, do not eat them. You can throw the empanadas away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.