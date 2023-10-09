R Kitchen Stuffed Pepper Soup With Meatballs Contains Egg

by

R Kitchen Stuffed Pepper Soup With Meatballs is under a public health alert, according to the USDA, because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumer to purchase, but people probably have this item in their homes. The company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to date in connection with the consumption of this soup. The recalling firm is R Kitchen.

The recalled product is a ready to eat stuffed pepper soup with meatballs that is stored in the refrigerator. It was produced on September 28, 2023. The recalled product is 32 ounce clear plastic cups of R Kitchen Stuffed Pepper Soup With Meatballs. The best by date the is stamped on the product label is 11/27/23. And the lot code of 048480 is printed on the item lid.

The product has the establishment number EST. 18019 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was shipped to retail locations in the state of Massachusetts. The problem was discovered when the company conducted a label review.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Please check your refrigerator carefully to see if you bought this product. If you did, and you are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away ni a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.