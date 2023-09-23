Remembrance Farm Raw Milk Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Remembrance Farm raw milk cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The cheese is called Connecticut Hill Melter. The farm is located at 6294 Searsburg Road, Trumansburg, which is located in Tompkins County in New York. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese.

The cheese is packaged in about 0.5 pound wedges that are wrapped in cheese wax paper that is deep gold and white. The name Connecticut Hill Melter is on the package. The batch number of 042323 is printed on the label. The cheese was sold and distributed to members of the Full Plate Farm Collective Community Supported Agriculture in Ithaca, New York.

A sample of the cheese that was collected by an inspector from the Department was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The producer was notified about the preliminary positive test result on September 15, 2023. More laboratory testing that was conducted on September 19, 2023 confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the cheese sample.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure package inside a trash can so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this raw milk cheese.

If you ate any of this Remembrance Farm raw milk cheese with that batch number, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.