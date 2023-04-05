Revolution Farms Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled For Listeria

by

Revolution Farms Lettuce and Salad Kits are being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold under many brand names. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold to retailers and food service distributors in these states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The retailers include: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, type of packaging, the product code (best by date in most cases) and the UPC number at the FDA web site. They were all distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. The products recalled include Great Lakes Gourmet, Michigan Spring Mix, Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf, Sesame Ginger Crunch, Whole Leaf Romaine, Traverse City Cherry Salad, Farmer’s Mix, Green Sweet Crisp, Michigan Spring Mix, and Robust Romaine, among others.

The five ounce retail packages are clear, plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film with have a Best By date stamped on the bottom of the tub. The six ounce Salad Kits are clear plastic tubs with a wrap label and have a Sell By date stamped on the side of the container. And the three pound bulk packages are clear, plastic bags packed one bag to a case with a Packaged On date stamped on the case label. You can see pictures of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development received a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single five ounce package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp with a beat by date of April 2, 2023.

If you purchased any of these Revolution Farms Lettuce items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package, or take them back to the store for a refund. Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.