Sam Sung Soybean Sprouts Recalled For Possible Listeria

Sam Sung Soybean Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Nam & Son of Jessup, Maryland.

The bean sprouts were sold to retail stores in Virginia. They were for sale from December 6 to December 7, 2023.

The recalled product is Sam Sung Soybean Sprouts that are packaged in a one pound plastic bag. The bean sprouts have a sell by date of December 14, 2023. No UPC number or lot number were named in the recall notice. The package is labeled Nam & Son of MD DBA Sam Sung S & M Food.

The recall was triggered when a random sample was collected by the state of Virginia, which resulted in the finding of Listeria monocytogenes contamination in the sprouts. The company is investigating the root cause of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sprouts away in a sealed container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria bacteria grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill this pathogen.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.