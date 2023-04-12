SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Crispy Bars Recall Expanded

by

The recall of SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Crispy Bars that was issued on April 3, 2023 has been expanded to include all lot numbers of a 15-count variety pack that includes two other flavors, because the product may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware.

The recalled product was sold only at Costco stores nationwide in the United States. The recalled item is a variety pack which includes five SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The best before date and lot number are marked on the bar wrapper. The UPC number for the individual bar is 6 86207 00914 7, and the outside carton UPC number is 6 86207 80906 8. Any product with the best before date between 11 APR 2023 and 14 MAR 2024 is included in this expanded recall.

The expansion was issued after the company decided to exercise caution while they look for the root cause of the contamination. If you are not allergic to cashews, this recalled product and the other two flavors in the carton, which do declare cashew as an allergen, are safe to eat.

If you bought this product and are allergic to cashews, however, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.