Simunovic Frozen Lamb Recalled For Lack of Inspection

Simunovic Frozen Lamb is being recalled for lack of import reinspection, according to the USDA. About 39,947 pounds of frozen, raw lamb products are included in this recall. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm and importer of record is E.N.A. Meat Packing, Inc. of Paterson, New Jersey.

The frozen raw lamb items were produced in Chile on February 22 through March 13, 2023. The recalled items include:

Cartons weighing approximately 40 pounds, containing raw frozen pieces of “Simunovic S.A. Frozen Bone in Lamb Leg ABO” produced by Frigorifico Simunovic S.A. with a “Best Before Use By” date of 02/15/2026 to 02/21/2026 and shipping mark ENA036-2023-A.

Cartons weighing approximately 47 pounds, containing raw frozen pieces of “Frozen Lamb Carcasses” produced by Frigorifico Simunovic S.A. with a “Best Before Use By” date of 02/27/2025 to 03/12/2025 and shipping mark ENA036-2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

These items do not have the USDA mark of inspection. Each carton has the Chile establishment number 12-01. They were shipped to a Texas state-inspected facility for further processing. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS monitoring when inspectors found that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

FSIS is concerned that some of this raw Simunovic Frozen Lamb could be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have any. If you do, do not eat the lamb. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.