Skyline Provisions ground beef is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. The foreign object was not identified in the product recall notice. This poses an injury hazard. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions, including injuries, have been received to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Skyline Provisions of Harvey, Illinois.

This ground beef was sold to institutions in these states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. The raw ground beef items were produced and packed on August 19, 2023.

The recalled products include 20 pound carton boxes that contain four packages of Skyline Provisions Ground Beef 81/19. The item number of 000248 is printed on the product label. Also recalled is 20 pound carton boxes that contain four packages of Skyline Provisions Ground Beef 75/25. The item number of 000293 is printed on that product label.

These item have the establishment number EST. 19300 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found in the ground beef during food preparation.

FSIs is concerned that this product is in institutional freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to ee if you have this product. If you do have the ground beef, do not serve it to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.