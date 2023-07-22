Soojimus CUPKIN Steel Children’s Cups Recalled For Lead

by

Soojimus CUPKIN Steel Children’s Cups are being recalled because they violate the federal lead content ban, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The double-walled stainless steel children’s cups contain levels of lead that are too high. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause many serious health problems. The recalling firm is SOOJIMUS LLC, doing business as CUPKIN of Bothelle, Washington.

The cups were manufactured in China. The recall is for improperly manufactured Soojimus CUPKIN Steel Children’s Cups that come in 8 ounce and 12 ounce sizes. The cups are sold in pairs.

Both sizes of the cups were sold in 12 different color combinations and include a matching straw. The color combinations are blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

The cups were sold online at Amazon and also at the Cupkin web site from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20.00. About 346,000 of these cups were sold. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the use of this product.

Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them. Contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.