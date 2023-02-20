Sss Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Sss Enoki Mushrooms, along with K-Fresh mushrooms, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice does not mention whether or not any illness have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Xin Ao International Group Corp of Linden, New Jersey. The mushrooms were imported from China.

Sss Enoki Mushrooms and K-Fresh Mushrooms were sold at 99 Ranch Supermarket stores in Maryland. The mushrooms are packaged in 200 gram, clear plastic packages. The lot number that is stamped on the package is 6953150100677 for the Sss Enoki Mushrooms and 4892742010234 for the K-Fresh Mushrooms. The lot number is on the top of the package. The expiration date of 02/15/2023 is stamped on the package side.

The recall was triggered by a routine sampling program by the Maryland Department of Health, which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria. The company has stopped production and distribution of the product as they and the FDA investigate what caused the problem.

If you purchased either of these products in that package size, with those lot numbers and expiration date, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate these enoki mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.