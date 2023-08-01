SSS Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

SSS Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Itrading International.

The mushrooms were distributed in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is SSS Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram plastic bags with a green label. The mushrooms were imported from China. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 953150 100677. All products sold up to and including July 28, 2023 are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure package or double bag them, then place them in a garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you have discarded the mushrooms, you should clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored them with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the mushrooms.