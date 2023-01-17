St-Hubert and Cavalier Chicken Breast Nuggets Recalled

by

St-Hubert and Cavalier Chicken Breast Nuggets are being recalled in Canada because they may contain foreign material in the form of pieces of wood, according to a notice posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web page. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Olymel.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. The recalled items include St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets that are packaged in 600 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 66701 01109 7. The codes on the product are BB 2024 MR 12 and BB 2024 JL 01.

Also recalled is Cavalier brand Chicken Breast Nuggets that are packaged in 4 kilogram containers. There is no UPC number for this product. The codes on the product re: Packaged on 2022-09-09, 2022-11-14, and 2022-11-24. No pictures of the products were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased either of these St-Hubert and Cavalier Chicken Breast Nuggets, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping them or double bagging them so others can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.