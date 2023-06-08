SunOpta Organic Pineapple Chunks Recalled For Listeria

by

SunOpta Organic Pineapple Chunks are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA Enforcements page, there is no work on whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is SunOpta Grains and Foods of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The recalled product is SunOpta Organic Pineapple Chunks that are packed in 30 pound poly bags. The item number for this product is 4510-000. The lot numbers for the pineapple are 8FQ229702000MX and 8FQ229802000MX. About 32,400 pounds of pineapple area included in this recall. No UPC number or best by dates were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it or sell lit or serve it to others. You can throw the pineapple away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Y0u should then clean your refrigerator or freezer, or wherever you stored this product, with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing does not kill it.

If you ate these SunOpta Organic Pineapple Chunks, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take before people start feeling sick.