Sunset View Creamery Raw Milk Recalled in NY For Campylobacter

Sunset View Creamery raw milk is being recalled in New York for possible Campylobacter contamination. Inspectors for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets collected a sample of the unpasteurized milk and tests showed that it was contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria. Sunset View Creamery is located at 4970 County Road 14 in Odessa, which is in Schuyler County in New York state.

The producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result on September 12, 2023. More laboratory testing that was completed on September 18, 2023 confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the raw milk sample. The producer cannot sell raw milk until more sampling indicates that the product is free of the harmful bacteria.

Raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization. When milk is pasteurized, it is heated to a specific temperature for a short period of time to kill pathogens such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria monocytogenes, as well as the pathogens that cause tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

People who contract a Campylobacter infection usually have symptoms of fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start two to five days after eating food or drinking milk contaminated with this pathogen.

Campylobacter infections can cause Gullain-Barre Syndrome, which can cause paralysis, as well as causing irritable bowel syndrome and arthritis. This pathogen is especaily dangerous for anyone with a blood disorder or who is receiving chemotherapy.

If you purchased Sunset View Creamery raw milk, do not consume it. You can discard the milk or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you pour the milk down the sink, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this raw milk.