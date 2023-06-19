Sunwave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Sunwave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup is being recalled because it may pose a choking hazard. The little cups are small enough that they can be swallowed and block the throat. No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to the company to date in connection with these products, but small jelly cups have been previously implicated in the choking deaths of children. The recalling firm is Richin Trading Inc. of Alhambra, California.

The recalled product is Sunwave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup in various flavors that is packaged in 35.27 ounce and 52.90 ounce plastic bottles. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These cups were sold nationwide in retail stores. They are a product os Taiwan. The recalled items include:

Assorted Flavors with UPC number 715685121437 and Net Weight 52.91 ounces

Mango Flavor with UPC number 715685121444 and Net Weight 52.91 ounces

Lychee Flavor with UPC number 715685121451 and Net Weight 52.91 ounces

Assorted Flavors with UPC number 715685121512 and Net Weight 35.27 ounces

Lychee Flavor with UPC number 715685121529 and Net Weight 35.27 ounces

Mango Flavor with UPC number 715685121536 and Net Weight 35.27 ounces

This recall was triggered after the company has a discussion with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration. If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. You can either throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.