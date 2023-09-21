Super Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Super Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is James Produce.

This recalled product was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled item is Super Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic bag with a dark blue and light blue label. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 4 892742 010357. This product does not have any codes. The mushrooms were sold at T&T Supermarket that is located at 715 Central Parkway West in Mississauga, Ontario.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted at the CFIA recall page.

If you purchased these enoki mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. if you do get sick, see your doctor.