Tiffany Mini Fruit Jelly Cups Recalled For Choking Hazard

Tiffany Mini Fruit Jelly Cups are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The little cups contain Konjac powder, and this type of cup been implicated in the choking deaths of children. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cups. The recalling firm is Tiffany Food Corp of Brooklyn, New York.

The texture and consistency of konjac, which is an Asian root vegetable, poses a choking hazard to small children as well as adults who have functional or anatomic abnormalities that predispose them to dysphagia (swallowing difficulties).

The recalled product is Tiffany Mini Fruit Jelly Cups that come in three flavors. The cups were distributed to supermarkets in these states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. You can see pictures of the recalled products (except for the Mango variety) at the FDA web site.

The three flavors are: Lychee, with UPC number 4 714379 320992, that is packaged in a 52.9 ounce plastic jar. All lot codes are included in this recall. Also recalled is Mango, with UPC number 4 714379 321005, also packaged in a 52.9 ounce jar. All lot codes are included. Finally, Assorted flavors is recalled. That product has the UPC number 4 714379 320985, and is also packaged in a 52.9 ounce jar. All lot codes are included in this recall.

The potential choking hazard was confirmed after discussion with the FDA. If you purchased this product, take it away from children immediately and do not eat it. You can throw the jelly cups away n a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.