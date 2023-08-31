Todorganic Recalls Nuez De La India Seeds For Health Risk

by

Todorganic Nuez De La India Seeds are being recalled because the FDA has found that they are actually yellow oleander, or Thevetia peruviana, which are highly toxic to humans and animals. All parts of the yellow oleander plant are dangerous. Ingestion of yellow oleander seeds can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that can be severe or even fatal. The FDA also posted a Spanish translation of this recall.

Symptoms of yellow oleander poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, and dysrhythmia. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Todorganic Inc. of Middleburg, Florida.

The recalled Todorganic Nuez De La India Seeds were sold online through Amazon, eBay, and Walmart stores. The seeds are packaged in a 2 ounce white foil bag with green markings. There are twelve seeds in each bag.

Last week the FDA issued a consumer warning about products that are labeled Nuez De La India seeds, or candlenut, but are actually yellow oleander seeds. Todorganic products were included in that warning. The issue is that yellow oleander seeds look a lot like candlenut seeds, but are smaller.

If you purchased the recalled product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping the product, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.