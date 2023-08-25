Toxic Yellow Oleander in Weight Loss Products Prompts FDA Warning

by

Toxic yellow oleander in some weight loss products has prompted an FDA warning. The FDA and the Maryland Department of Health have found that some products labeled Nuez de la India, potentially marketed as “botanical food,” India Nuts for Weight Loss,” “slimming seeds,” India seeds for weight loss,” or “diet seeds,” appear to be yellow oleander, which is highly toxic.

Yellow oleander is poisonous and native to Mexico and Central America. Eating this plant or its seeds can cause severe and even fatal health effects. The plant can affect the gastrointestinal tract, your heart, and cause neurological problems. Symptoms of yellow oleander poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pan, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia (abnormality in heart rhythm), and more.

One person in Maryland was hospitalized after consuming Nut Diet Max brand Nuez de la India seeds. Other common names for these Nuez de la India seeds (Aleurites moluccana) include candlenut, Indian walnut, candleberry, kemiri, and varnish tree.

The products the FDA is warning against include Nut Diet Max brand Nuez de la India seeds from EZ Sale Works/AMP Imports of Miami, Florida; Nut Diet Max brand Nuez de la India seeds from Rapid Diets Florida of Doral, Florida; and Todorganic Natural Products brand Nuez de la India seeds from Todorganic Natural Products of Middleburg, Florida.

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using these products because they may contain yellow oleander. For other Nuez de la India, India nuts, or India seeds products, the FDA is urging consumers to exercise caution because candlenut seeds, which are non-toxic, and highly toxic yellow oleander seeds look much alike.

If you have eaten these seeds, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Even if you didn’t eat them recently, your doctor should know about it so you can be evaluated. Call 911 if you or someone you know has serious side effects from these products.