Traeger Flat Top Propane Grills Recalled For Fire Hazard

Traeger Flat Top Propane Grills are being recalled for a fire hazard. The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard. The firm has received 57 reports of the flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled. No fires or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Tragaer Pellet Grills. The grills were manufactured in Vietnam.

The recall is for Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills that are powered with propane. The grill is black, with a closeable lid that has a silver handle. The name “Traeger” is printed on the handle with the company’s logo. The grill is about 74 inches long by 27 inches wide by 36 inches tall. It weighs about 189 pounds. The grills have a silver color label on the rear with the SKU number 1DFL42LLA.

This product was sold from February 2023 through October 2023 for about $900.00 through Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, and Scheel’s stores nationwide. They were also sold online through those company’s web sites.

If you purchased that Traeger Flat Top Propane Grill with that SKU number, stop using it. You can contact Traeger for inspection instructions and, if the controls are incorrectly labeled, a free repair kit.