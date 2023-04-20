Trong Foods Madras Curry Powder Recalled For Peanuts

by

Trong Foods Madras Curry Powder is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this spice. The recalling firm is Trong Foods International of Santa Ana, California.

The recalled product is Trong Foods Madras Curry Powder (CA RI NI AN DO “KIM TU THAP”). It was distributed in New York through retail stores and mail order. It also may have been sold in the states of Maryland, New Jersey, and California.

The curry powder is packaged in three different ways. The 4 ounce bottle has the UPC number 3960600152, the 16 ounce bottle has the UPC number 3960600154, and the 4 ounce bag has the UPC number 3960600154. All three different packages have the same best by date: 05052026TF. The best by date is on the top of the cap of the 4 ounce bottle, the top of the cap of the 16 ounce bottle, and in the front of the bag on the right side.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets revealed that the product contained peanuts, but was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the allergen. No pictures of this product were available on the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.