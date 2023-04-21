Weinstein Meats Recalls Raw Burgers For Foreign Material

by

Weinstein Meats is recalling raw ground beef burgers because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of white neoprene pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Weinstein Wholesale Meats Inc. of Forest Park, Illinois.

The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023. The recalled product is 10.7 ounce vacuum-sealed packages that contain two pieces of “100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat.” The use by/freeze by date printed on the label is 4/11/23.

The burgers have the establishment number “Est. 6987” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to an online distributor which sold the product nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company received numerous consumer complaints saying that they found white “rubber-like” material in the ground beef patties during preparation. FSIS is concerned that this product may in consumers’ refrigerators or home freezers.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the Weinstein Meats raw ground beef patties away in a secure trash can after first double bagging, or you can take the burgers back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.