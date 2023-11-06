WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree Recalled For Elevated Lead

by

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree Pouches are being recalled for elevated lead levels, according to the FDA. There are illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is WanaBana USA.

Lead is toxic to people and can affect people of any age or health status. Lead exposure in children often does not present any symptoms. If your child consumed this product, talk to your pediatrician about getting them tested. Symptoms of short term lead exposure can include headache, abdominal pain, cold, vomiting, and anemia.

These products were sold nationwide through online and retail stores. The recalled product is WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree pouches that are packaged in a 3 pack container. Each pouch weighs 2.5 ounces. You can see the long list of batch numbers that are included in this recall on the FDA recall page.

Since this recall was issued WanaBana has recalled all of this product regardless of expiry or lot number. The FDA is working to see if more products may be related to illnesses.

Four illnesses have been reported to date, and using numbers based on the Consumer Complaint and CFSAN Adverse Event Reporting System reports received by the government, the FDA estimates that there are at least seven children sickened.

If you purchased this product do not give it to your child. Take it back to the store where you bought it, or ask your local government about a safe way to dispose of it.