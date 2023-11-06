WanaBana Applesauce Acute Lead Poisoning in Children Sickens 7

by

The FDA states that WanaBana Applesauce acute lead poisoning has sickened at least seven children in five states. The product has excessively high lead levels. That number is an estimate, based on Consumer Complaint and CFSAN Adverse Event Reporting System reports received by the government. The FDA first issued an advisory about the WanaBana product in late October 2023.

Two other brand names of applesauce pouches have been recalled: Weis and Schnucks. In response to this investigation, WanaBana has voluntarily recalled all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches regardless of expiration date and lot code. These products were sold nationwide at the retail level.

The investigation started when the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) started receiving reports of four children with elevated blood lead levels. That investigation identified the WanaBana produce as a potential shared source of exposure.

Multiple lots of the WanaBana product were analyzed and lab results showed “extremely high concentrations of lead.” The FDA has received more reports of illness and is working to evaluate those complaints. The government is also trying to find out if more products are linked to illnesses.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (1), and Unknown (1). The reported date ranges are from October 17, 2023 to November 1, 2023.

Symptoms of acute lead toxicity can be difficult to detect in children. Most children do not have any obvious immediate symptoms. Short term exposure to this heavy metal can cause headaches, abdominal pain, colic, vomiting, and anemia. And longer term exposure to lead can cause irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches and muscle prickling or burning, occasional abdominal discomfort, constipation, difficulty concentrating, headache, tremor, and weight loss.

Over time, lead can seriously harm a child’s health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system, can slow growth and development, and can lead to problems with learning, hearing, speech, and behavior. Lead poisoning can cause lower IQ. Lead is stored in the bones and can take decades to decrease. These effects are more harmful for children under the age of six because their bodies are still rapidly developing and growing.

If your child has consumed any of these products, see your pediatrician for a blood lead level test.