Wilbur Dark Chocolate Cashews Recalled for Peanuts

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Cashews are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There is no mention of any adverse reactions or illnesses because this notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Inc. of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews that were distributed to six consumers in Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Rhode Island, and Kansas. The cashews are packaged in a net weight 16 ounce (1 pound) plastic bag. The code information for this item is 230228HA. Seventeen bags of the cashews are included in this recall.

If you bought this product with that code number, and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat the Wilbur Dark Chocolate Cashews. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a peanut allergy can range from severe to mild. Anyone experiencing those symptoms, which can include hives, wheezing, shortness of breath, runny nose, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, constriction of the airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure (shock), and rapid pulse. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor immediately.