WOW Sfihas Meat and Poultry Recalled For No Inspection

WOW Sfihas Meat and Poultry products are being recalled for lack of inspection. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is WOW Frozen Food LLC of Plantation, Florida.

About 488 pounds of the frozen, not ready to eat sfihas items included in this recall were produced on various dates beginning in October 2022. The recalled products are:

260 gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS CALABRESA Brazilian Kielbasa.”

260 gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS QUEIJO BACON Cheese with Bacon.”

260 gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS FRANGO CATUPIRY Cream Cheese Chicken.”

260 gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS CARNE Beef.”

You can see pictures of these recalled products at the USDA web site. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida. They were also sold through Instagram. The recalled items do not have a USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Inspectors found that various sfihas products sold at a retail location did not have the USDA mark of inspection. The government discovered that the products were not produced in an FSIS-inspected establishment.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ home freezers. If you did buy any of these WOW Sfihas meat and poultry products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.