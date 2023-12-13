XPressGoods High Power Magnetic Balls Recalled For Hazard

by

XPressGoods High Power Magnetic Balls are being recalled for being an ingestion hazard and for failure to meet federal safety regulations for toy magnet sets. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The importer is XpressGoods of Raleigh, North Carolina. The magnetic balls were manufactured in China.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments in the United States from 2017 through 2021. And CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the U.S.

This recall is for XPressGoods High Power Magnetic Balls that are 5 mm in size. The neodymium balls are small, spherical, loose, and separable rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. They are sold in a set of multi-colored magnet balls. They are encased in a clear plastic case and come in a tin storage box. The magnetic balls were sold online at xpressgoods.com from July 2021 to May 2022 for about $30.00.

CPSC testing determined that these magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within the CPSC’s small parts cylinder. In addition, the magnets are stronger than permitted.

When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, infection, and death.

If you bought these magnets, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. Contact XpressGoods to receive a prepaid label to return the products for a full refund or store credit. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.