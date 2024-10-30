A Tu Gusto Croquettes Recalled For Allergens, Lack of Inspection

by

A Tu Gusto Croquettes are being recalled because they contain the allergens soy, sesame seed, and wheat that are not declared on the product label, and were not inspected by the USDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is A Tu Gusto of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

About 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products are included in this recall. They were produced between April and October 2024 and have a shelf life of six months. You can see pictures of the recalled items act the USDA web site. The recalled products are:

32 ounce boxes containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR POLLO (CHICKEN) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32 ounce boxes containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR CHORIZO (SAUSAGE) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32 ounce boxes containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR PESCADO (FISH) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).”

32 ounce boxes containing “A TU GUSTO PALADAR JAMON (HAM) CROQUETAS (CROQUETTES).

These items have a USDA mark of inspection containing the establishment number EST. 11154, which was wrongly used by the recalling firm. The plant associated with that number had no knowledge that it was being used by the recalling firm. These items were shipped to a distributor, retail stores, and restaurants in the states of Florida and Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retail outlet and observed labeling irregularities. Inspectors found that these items were produced at a facility that does not have a grant of inspection and contained allergens.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.