Aahu Barah Apricot Roll Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Aahu Barah Apricot Roll is being recalled because it contains sulfites that are not declared on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, as well as anyone who has asthma and uses steroids, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Aahu Barah USA of Hicksville, New York.

Reactions to sulfites can vary depending on the person’s level of sensitivity. This ingredient is used as a preservatives and as an antioxidant. People who are sensitive to sulfites may suffer from dermatitis, hives, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can occur. Children who have chronic asthma and people who are asthmatics and are dependent on steroids are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat food containing sulfites.

The recalled products is Aahu Barah Apricot Roll that is packaged in a 14 ounce container that is six inches by eight inches. the Aahu Barah label is on the front and back of the package. The expiration date for this item is December 2025. And the UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 882475000279. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

Sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in this product.

If you bought this item and cannot consume sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.