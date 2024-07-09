Al Safa Halal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Recalled For Listeria

by

Al Safa Halal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No confirmed reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Al-Safa US LLC.

About 2000 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The item is ready to eat chicken. The frozen product was produced on June 5, 2024 in Canada and imported to the United States on June 13 and June 21, 2024. The recalled products are:

12.1 ounce cardboard box packages containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

14.11 ounce cardboard box packages that contain “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” on a sticker on the outside of the package.

These items have the establishment number 866 stamped inside the Canadian mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the USDA performed routine product testing. Those tests found that item may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.