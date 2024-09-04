ALB Cinnamon Powder Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

ALB Cinnamon Powder is being recalled for elevated lead levels. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is ALB-USA Enterprises of Bronx, New York.

There is no level of safe exposure to lead. This heavy metal can cause serious health problems. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. The effects of lead consumption can vary based on the amount consumed, the duration of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product is ALB cinnamon powder that its packaged in 100 gram packages. The cinnamon is packaged in a plastic bag inside a brown carton box with an image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom. The product has the best before date of 08/30/2025. The UPC number is 5 304000 333362. And the lot number the is stamped on the product label is LA02.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.