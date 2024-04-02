Albertsons Breads Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

by

Some Albertsons breads are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal and plastic shavings. We don’t know if any injuries have been reported to the company because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Albertsons Companies of Boise, Idaho.

The recalled product was distributed at the retail level in the states of California and Nevada. There was no foreign distribution of these products.

The recalled Albertsons breads include Signature Select, Athens, and Cal Pia bread. The bread is Bread Butter White Bread in a 22 ounce loaf.

The Signature Select Butter Top White Bread has the Best Before Date of 3/21/24 and the UPC number 2113019803. The Athens Select Butter Top White Bread has the Julian Date of 062 and the UPC number 9999919803. Finally, the Cal Pia 100% Whole Wheat Bread has the Julian Date of 062 and the UPC number 9999900132.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw the breads away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.