Alcas Gelato Ice Cream Recalled For Foreign Material

Alcas Gelato Ice Cream is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination because the tub the ice cream is sold in may have fragmented, leading to compostable materials in the product. This poses a choking hazard. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or injuries may have been reported to date because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Alcas USA Corp of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This product was sold at the retail level in the United States, the Cayman Islands, and in Canada. The recalled product is Alcas Gelato Ice Cream in Compostable Tubs which are labeled in part Vaschetta Accoppiata Compostabile . The gelato is packaged in four sizes of Compostable Tubs, which are COMPOSTABLE YETI TUB 350 grams/ 500 CC (M) (16.90 fluid ounces), COMPOSTABLE YETI TUB 500 grams/750 CC (25.36 fluid ounces) (L), COMPOSTABLE YETI TUB 750 grams/1000 CC (33.81 fluid ozunces) (XL), and COMPOSTABLE YETI TUB 1000 grams/1500 CC (50.72 fluid ounces) (XXL).

The code information for this product is 305002070 YETI BIO GR350/CC450 ,305002080 YETI BIO GR500/CC650, 305002090 YETI BIO GR750/CC900, and 305002100 YETI BIO GR1000/CC1250. About 834 tubs of this gelato are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.