Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote Recalled For Containing Yellow Oleander

by

Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote is being recalled for actually containing yellow oleander, a toxic plant. About 280 bottles of this product are included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Backstage Center of Los Angeles, California.

The product, which contains yellow oleander instead of tejocote, can have serious side effects such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and cardiac dysrhythmia. These symptoms can be fatal. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.

The recalled product is Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote that is labeled with the Alipotec King sticker. The product is packaged in a cylindrical bottle with a green top and white body. There are about 30 granules in each bottle that weigh a total of 0.35 ounces. The lot code for this item is 238124, and the expiration date is 08-2027. No photos of the product were available in the recall notice. This item was sold exclusively on the Amazon website since September 15, 2023.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can contact the company for instructions about how to return the item.

If you have experienced any adverse effects from taking this product, see your doctor. You can report the problems to the FDA at the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.